836 Terrace Ln.

Diamond Bar Charmer - Walnut Unified School District. Newer Home in VANTAGE GATED Community that was built in 2006. Bright And Open Two-Level Floor Plan. It is just like a Single Family House that IS NOT attached to any unit on either side. 3 Bedrooms with 2.5 Baths in 1,562 Sq. Ft Inside with Attached 2-Car Garage. Downstairs Has Living Room/Dining Room/ Upgraded Granite Counter Top in the Kitchen / Bath / Computer or Phone Station Area. Upstairs with One Master Bedroom with its Own Bath / Two Bedrooms and One Bath. Club House with Swimming Pool and Party Room. Nearby is a TARGET, Supermarkets, Bus Stop, and Gas Station. Easy Access to Freeways 60 or 57. Best Schools: Elementary School - Maple Hill; Middle School - Chaparral Middle; High School - Diamond Bar High ( Tenant Requests to Pay additional $206 Monthly for HOA FEE)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4835109)