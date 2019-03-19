618 Crown Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful single story home in a great neighborhood. Located at the end of a small cul-de-sac and offering lots of privacy. Double door entry into a foyer with travertine flooring. Open floorplan with skylights and many windows offers an abundance of natural light. Remodeled and upgraded throughout. Travertine and wood flooring, remodeled kitchen & bathrooms, granite countertops, stainless steel applainces, recessed lighting, wet bar, newer windows and doors. Living room with freestanding fireplace and a separate formal dining room. Serene park-like backyard with covered patio, numerous sitting areas.