Diamond Bar, CA
618 Crown Point Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

618 Crown Point Drive

618 Crown Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

618 Crown Point Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautiful single story home in a great neighborhood. Located at the end of a small cul-de-sac and offering lots of privacy. Double door entry into a foyer with travertine flooring. Open floorplan with skylights and many windows offers an abundance of natural light. Remodeled and upgraded throughout. Travertine and wood flooring, remodeled kitchen & bathrooms, granite countertops, stainless steel applainces, recessed lighting, wet bar, newer windows and doors. Living room with freestanding fireplace and a separate formal dining room. Serene park-like backyard with covered patio, numerous sitting areas.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 618 Crown Point Drive have any available units?
618 Crown Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 618 Crown Point Drive have?
Some of 618 Crown Point Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Crown Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
618 Crown Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Crown Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 618 Crown Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 618 Crown Point Drive offer parking?
No, 618 Crown Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 618 Crown Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Crown Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Crown Point Drive have a pool?
No, 618 Crown Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 618 Crown Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 618 Crown Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Crown Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Crown Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 Crown Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 Crown Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
