517 Dole Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Diamond Bar - 4bd / 2.5ba. Recently renovated! Pantera Park Neighborhood, Amazing Privacy and Views - Beautifully renovated 4bed, 2.5ba house in the Pantera Park neighborhood on Diamond Bar. Recently renovated with paint, premium laminate and tile flooring throughout living spaces, and custom wooden window blinds. Kitchen has been completely remodeled, finished with granite, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Master bedroom complete with attached bath complete with new granite and tiling. 2 car attached garage with washer/dryer hookups. Brand new outdoor patio area is perfect for coffee in the morning or sunsets in the evening. Landscaping included with rent. 1 small dog ok.



Extremely quiet and beautiful neighborhood at the top of the hill in Diamond Bar, inside a cul-de-sac in the Pantera Park neighborhood. Highly rated schools from Elemetary through High School.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4230597)