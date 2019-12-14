All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 517 Dole Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
517 Dole Ct
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

517 Dole Ct

517 Dole Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

517 Dole Court, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Diamond Bar - 4bd / 2.5ba. Recently renovated! Pantera Park Neighborhood, Amazing Privacy and Views - Beautifully renovated 4bed, 2.5ba house in the Pantera Park neighborhood on Diamond Bar. Recently renovated with paint, premium laminate and tile flooring throughout living spaces, and custom wooden window blinds. Kitchen has been completely remodeled, finished with granite, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Master bedroom complete with attached bath complete with new granite and tiling. 2 car attached garage with washer/dryer hookups. Brand new outdoor patio area is perfect for coffee in the morning or sunsets in the evening. Landscaping included with rent. 1 small dog ok.

Extremely quiet and beautiful neighborhood at the top of the hill in Diamond Bar, inside a cul-de-sac in the Pantera Park neighborhood. Highly rated schools from Elemetary through High School.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4230597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Dole Ct have any available units?
517 Dole Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 517 Dole Ct have?
Some of 517 Dole Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Dole Ct currently offering any rent specials?
517 Dole Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Dole Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Dole Ct is pet friendly.
Does 517 Dole Ct offer parking?
Yes, 517 Dole Ct offers parking.
Does 517 Dole Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Dole Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Dole Ct have a pool?
No, 517 Dole Ct does not have a pool.
Does 517 Dole Ct have accessible units?
No, 517 Dole Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Dole Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Dole Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Dole Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Dole Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles