503 DEEP HILL RD DIAMOND BAR, 91765 (3 BED / 2 BATH) - Stunning, single story, well manicured home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1553 living sq feet, central air/heat sunroom addition with wood floors and a very nicely landscaped backyard with covered patio, gazebo and fantastic hillside view. This beautiful home is located off Grand and Valley Blvd in the city of Diamond Bar.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Pomona Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities

GARDENING: Tenant billed $60 monthly

PETS: No pets allowed



