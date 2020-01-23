Amenities
503 DEEP HILL RD DIAMOND BAR, 91765 (3 BED / 2 BATH) - Stunning, single story, well manicured home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1553 living sq feet, central air/heat sunroom addition with wood floors and a very nicely landscaped backyard with covered patio, gazebo and fantastic hillside view. This beautiful home is located off Grand and Valley Blvd in the city of Diamond Bar.
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Pomona Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities
GARDENING: Tenant billed $60 monthly
PETS: No pets allowed
(RLNE2210257)