503 Deep Hill Rd
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

503 Deep Hill Rd

503 Deep Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

503 Deep Hill Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
503 DEEP HILL RD DIAMOND BAR, 91765 (3 BED / 2 BATH) - Stunning, single story, well manicured home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1553 living sq feet, central air/heat sunroom addition with wood floors and a very nicely landscaped backyard with covered patio, gazebo and fantastic hillside view. This beautiful home is located off Grand and Valley Blvd in the city of Diamond Bar.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Pomona Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities
GARDENING: Tenant billed $60 monthly
PETS: No pets allowed

(RLNE2210257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

