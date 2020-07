Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

This property is located in a nice and quiet cul-de-sac. It is in Walnut Valley School District. This house has 4 bedrooms with 1 bedroom and bathroom on the main floor. 3 car garages attached. Family room features a cozy fireplace. The kitchen is open with nook. The total living space is more than 2,800 sf