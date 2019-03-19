All apartments in Diamond Bar
3005 La Paz Lane

3005 La Paz Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3005 La Paz Lane, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Walnut Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Meet the WOW Super Attractive Unit in Most Desirable "Las Brisas¡" Gated Community! 4 Bedrooms 3 Bath including 1 Master, Wood floor and carpeted. Newly upgraded/renovated and enjoy the Taste-of-Living Lifestyle. Location of this unit satisfies the BEST VIEW from private Balconies. Design of floor plan makes the home cozy and airy. Walnut Unified School District, Great neighborhood! H-Mart, Rite Aid, Starbucks and Restaurants in Diamond Bar Plaza just few minutes away. Don¡ ¯t wait, move in NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 La Paz Lane have any available units?
3005 La Paz Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 3005 La Paz Lane have?
Some of 3005 La Paz Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 La Paz Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3005 La Paz Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 La Paz Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3005 La Paz Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 3005 La Paz Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3005 La Paz Lane offers parking.
Does 3005 La Paz Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 La Paz Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 La Paz Lane have a pool?
No, 3005 La Paz Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3005 La Paz Lane have accessible units?
No, 3005 La Paz Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 La Paz Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 La Paz Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 La Paz Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3005 La Paz Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
