3005 La Paz Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Meet the WOW Super Attractive Unit in Most Desirable "Las Brisas¡" Gated Community! 4 Bedrooms 3 Bath including 1 Master, Wood floor and carpeted. Newly upgraded/renovated and enjoy the Taste-of-Living Lifestyle. Location of this unit satisfies the BEST VIEW from private Balconies. Design of floor plan makes the home cozy and airy. Walnut Unified School District, Great neighborhood! H-Mart, Rite Aid, Starbucks and Restaurants in Diamond Bar Plaza just few minutes away. Don¡ ¯t wait, move in NOW!