Amenities
2500 CROOKED CREEK DR DIAMOND BAR 91765 ( 3 BED / 2 BATH) - This charming one story property offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,280 living sqft with central air & heat. This property has been completely renovated with wood floors, granite countertops, newer cabinets, custom fireplace, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms with new vanities and tile flooring, and french windows overlooking the backyard. The backyard also has a large covered patio great for entertaining and a storage shed. This property is located off Diamond Bar Blvd and Pathfinder in the city of Diamond Bar.
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) w/applications
(RLNE5683468)