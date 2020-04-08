All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

2500 Crooked Creek Dr

2500 Crooked Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2500 Crooked Creek Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2500 CROOKED CREEK DR DIAMOND BAR 91765 ( 3 BED / 2 BATH) - This charming one story property offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,280 living sqft with central air & heat. This property has been completely renovated with wood floors, granite countertops, newer cabinets, custom fireplace, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms with new vanities and tile flooring, and french windows overlooking the backyard. The backyard also has a large covered patio great for entertaining and a storage shed. This property is located off Diamond Bar Blvd and Pathfinder in the city of Diamond Bar.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) w/applications

(RLNE5683468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Crooked Creek Dr have any available units?
2500 Crooked Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 2500 Crooked Creek Dr have?
Some of 2500 Crooked Creek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Crooked Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Crooked Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Crooked Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 Crooked Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2500 Crooked Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 2500 Crooked Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2500 Crooked Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Crooked Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Crooked Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 2500 Crooked Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Crooked Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 2500 Crooked Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Crooked Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Crooked Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2500 Crooked Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2500 Crooked Creek Dr has units with air conditioning.

