Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2500 CROOKED CREEK DR DIAMOND BAR 91765 ( 3 BED / 2 BATH) - This charming one story property offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,280 living sqft with central air & heat. This property has been completely renovated with wood floors, granite countertops, newer cabinets, custom fireplace, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms with new vanities and tile flooring, and french windows overlooking the backyard. The backyard also has a large covered patio great for entertaining and a storage shed. This property is located off Diamond Bar Blvd and Pathfinder in the city of Diamond Bar.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) w/applications



(RLNE5683468)