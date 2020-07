Amenities

Beautiful 2 story house. Formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room, huge family/entertainment room. Large and open kitchen with nook & stainless steel appliances. One bedroom & one bath downstairs. Huge master bedroom with walk in closet. Easy access to fwy 60, 57, 10, 210. About 5 minutes to Cal Poly Pomona, 10 minutes from Mt Sac. House has been renting by Cal Poly students. Current tenant in master bedroom would like to stay, if possible. Call for more details.