Location

23635 Ridgecrest Court, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home in one of the most desirable gated communities in Diamond Bar. Close proximity to 60 / 57 / 71 FREEWAYS and all amenities. This charming home feels warm & inviting. 3-car garage with all pave stone drive way parking. Professionally designed landscape in front yard welcomes you into your like-new palace. Enter through the front door into a charming foyer, step into a large living room w/ vaulted ceilings, gorgeous neutral Marble floors, gorgeous crown molding & huge crystal chandelier. Large formal dining room. Huge family room with built in fireplace and picture windows to enjoy the back yard views. The kitchen is spacious and open with a center island, pantry and plenty of cabinets for the chef! There is a very sizable bedroom and bath downstairs for the In-laws or guests to enjoy or as an office. There is also a half bathroom downstairs. Climb the wood-finish stairs to your private & spacious master suite. Your luxurious master bath offers engineered wood floors, bathtub & separate shower, natural stone counter tops for his & her vanities. 3 other bedrooms, one with en suite bathroom and the other 2 share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Laundry room plus 2 loft sitting areas complete the upstairs floor plan. Private back yard is perfect to spoil friends and family & enjoy your pool and spa. Well-maintained back yard. Excellent condition, furnished, move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23635 Ridgecrest Court have any available units?
23635 Ridgecrest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 23635 Ridgecrest Court have?
Some of 23635 Ridgecrest Court's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23635 Ridgecrest Court currently offering any rent specials?
23635 Ridgecrest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23635 Ridgecrest Court pet-friendly?
No, 23635 Ridgecrest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 23635 Ridgecrest Court offer parking?
Yes, 23635 Ridgecrest Court offers parking.
Does 23635 Ridgecrest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23635 Ridgecrest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23635 Ridgecrest Court have a pool?
Yes, 23635 Ridgecrest Court has a pool.
Does 23635 Ridgecrest Court have accessible units?
No, 23635 Ridgecrest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 23635 Ridgecrest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23635 Ridgecrest Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 23635 Ridgecrest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 23635 Ridgecrest Court does not have units with air conditioning.
