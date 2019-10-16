23635 Ridgecrest Court

Amenities

Beautiful home in one of the most desirable gated communities in Diamond Bar. Close proximity to 60 / 57 / 71 FREEWAYS and all amenities. This charming home feels warm & inviting. 3-car garage with all pave stone drive way parking. Professionally designed landscape in front yard welcomes you into your like-new palace. Enter through the front door into a charming foyer, step into a large living room w/ vaulted ceilings, gorgeous neutral Marble floors, gorgeous crown molding & huge crystal chandelier. Large formal dining room. Huge family room with built in fireplace and picture windows to enjoy the back yard views. The kitchen is spacious and open with a center island, pantry and plenty of cabinets for the chef! There is a very sizable bedroom and bath downstairs for the In-laws or guests to enjoy or as an office. There is also a half bathroom downstairs. Climb the wood-finish stairs to your private & spacious master suite. Your luxurious master bath offers engineered wood floors, bathtub & separate shower, natural stone counter tops for his & her vanities. 3 other bedrooms, one with en suite bathroom and the other 2 share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Laundry room plus 2 loft sitting areas complete the upstairs floor plan. Private back yard is perfect to spoil friends and family & enjoy your pool and spa. Well-maintained back yard. Excellent condition, furnished, move in ready!