23617 Golden Springs Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher stainless steel pool hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

This is not an ordinary remodeling but a contemporary upgrade to this beautiful condo. Recessed Lightnings, Laminate Flooring for Living Room and Bedroom. Newer Quartz Tiles for Kitchen and Bathroom. Contemporary European Design Kitchen Base Cabinets and Glossy White Top Cabinets with Top-notch Cabinet Handles. Ariel Cutting-edge Zero Radius Design Kitchen Sink with Lead Free Kitchen Faucet. Contemporary Bathroom Cabinets with Modern Bathroom Sink and Faucet. Dreamline Frameless Stainless Steel Tub Door. Ariel One-Piece Toilet. This condo locates at very great Diamond Bar area. Easy access to freeway. Walking distance to school, markets and restaurants. Community has pool, spa and laundry room. The atmosphere of the house is cozy and warm, perfect for young couples, students, retirement. You don't want to miss it! Must rent it.