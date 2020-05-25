All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated May 25 2020 at 9:06 AM

23617 Golden Springs Drive

23617 Golden Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23617 Golden Springs Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
This is not an ordinary remodeling but a contemporary upgrade to this beautiful condo. Recessed Lightnings, Laminate Flooring for Living Room and Bedroom. Newer Quartz Tiles for Kitchen and Bathroom. Contemporary European Design Kitchen Base Cabinets and Glossy White Top Cabinets with Top-notch Cabinet Handles. Ariel Cutting-edge Zero Radius Design Kitchen Sink with Lead Free Kitchen Faucet. Contemporary Bathroom Cabinets with Modern Bathroom Sink and Faucet. Dreamline Frameless Stainless Steel Tub Door. Ariel One-Piece Toilet. This condo locates at very great Diamond Bar area. Easy access to freeway. Walking distance to school, markets and restaurants. Community has pool, spa and laundry room. The atmosphere of the house is cozy and warm, perfect for young couples, students, retirement. You don't want to miss it! Must rent it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23617 Golden Springs Drive have any available units?
23617 Golden Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 23617 Golden Springs Drive have?
Some of 23617 Golden Springs Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23617 Golden Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23617 Golden Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23617 Golden Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23617 Golden Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 23617 Golden Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 23617 Golden Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 23617 Golden Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23617 Golden Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23617 Golden Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23617 Golden Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 23617 Golden Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 23617 Golden Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23617 Golden Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23617 Golden Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 23617 Golden Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23617 Golden Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
