23503 Twin Spring Lane

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Hard to find single story end unit in Walnut School District. Move-in condition. Great floor plan with Formal living room, Dining area, nice kitchen with newer quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances, newer interior paint, Newer carpet in bedrooms, Updated master bath with newer quartz counter tops, Beautiful wood flooring, Ceiling fans/lights throughout, Recessed LED lighting, Newer vinyl framed dual pane windows and sliding door. 2 car garage. Private patio located between home and garage, has been upgraded with custom paving stones. H.O.A Community Pool/Spa. Nice greenbelt with private sidewalk leading to front door. Close and convenient to Schools, Parks, Walking Trails, Shopping, Restaurants and Ethnic grocery stores. This property is located in the Walnut School District.