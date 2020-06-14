All apartments in Diamond Bar
23503 Twin Spring Lane

23503 Twin Spring Ln · No Longer Available
Location

23503 Twin Spring Ln, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Hard to find single story end unit in Walnut School District. Move-in condition. Great floor plan with Formal living room, Dining area, nice kitchen with newer quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances, newer interior paint, Newer carpet in bedrooms, Updated master bath with newer quartz counter tops, Beautiful wood flooring, Ceiling fans/lights throughout, Recessed LED lighting, Newer vinyl framed dual pane windows and sliding door. 2 car garage. Private patio located between home and garage, has been upgraded with custom paving stones. H.O.A Community Pool/Spa. Nice greenbelt with private sidewalk leading to front door. Close and convenient to Schools, Parks, Walking Trails, Shopping, Restaurants and Ethnic grocery stores. This property is located in the Walnut School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23503 Twin Spring Lane have any available units?
23503 Twin Spring Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 23503 Twin Spring Lane have?
Some of 23503 Twin Spring Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23503 Twin Spring Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23503 Twin Spring Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23503 Twin Spring Lane pet-friendly?
No, 23503 Twin Spring Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 23503 Twin Spring Lane offer parking?
Yes, 23503 Twin Spring Lane does offer parking.
Does 23503 Twin Spring Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23503 Twin Spring Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23503 Twin Spring Lane have a pool?
Yes, 23503 Twin Spring Lane has a pool.
Does 23503 Twin Spring Lane have accessible units?
No, 23503 Twin Spring Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 23503 Twin Spring Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23503 Twin Spring Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 23503 Twin Spring Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 23503 Twin Spring Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
