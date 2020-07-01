All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

23042 Rio Lobos Road

23042 Rio Lobos Road · (909) 938-0709
Location

23042 Rio Lobos Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2242 sqft

Amenities

Highly upgraded 2 story home in the Walnut Valley Unified School District. 1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. Great curb appeal and hillside view of the Country Estates. New exterior paint, grass, plants and landscaping. Large backyard is perfect for entertaining. Interior features include brand new paint throughout, interior laundry large kitchen with modern counter tops, cabinets, and recessed lighting. Back to Back fireplace in Formal living and family rooms. Custom tile downstairs. Professionally cleaned carpet upstairs. Jack and Jill bedrooms upstairs share a full bath. Nice size master has large roman tub, separate shower and 2 vanity areas with individual sinks. 3 car garage. Close to shopping, Restaurants freeways and schools. Neighborhood shows excellent pride of ownership. Very desirable location! Sorry, no pets. Contact listing agent, Brad Lindenberg, at 909-938-0709 with any and all questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23042 Rio Lobos Road have any available units?
23042 Rio Lobos Road has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23042 Rio Lobos Road have?
Some of 23042 Rio Lobos Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23042 Rio Lobos Road currently offering any rent specials?
23042 Rio Lobos Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23042 Rio Lobos Road pet-friendly?
No, 23042 Rio Lobos Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 23042 Rio Lobos Road offer parking?
Yes, 23042 Rio Lobos Road offers parking.
Does 23042 Rio Lobos Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23042 Rio Lobos Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23042 Rio Lobos Road have a pool?
No, 23042 Rio Lobos Road does not have a pool.
Does 23042 Rio Lobos Road have accessible units?
No, 23042 Rio Lobos Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23042 Rio Lobos Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 23042 Rio Lobos Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23042 Rio Lobos Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 23042 Rio Lobos Road does not have units with air conditioning.
