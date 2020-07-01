23042 Rio Lobos Road

Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Highly upgraded 2 story home in the Walnut Valley Unified School District. 1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. Great curb appeal and hillside view of the Country Estates. New exterior paint, grass, plants and landscaping. Large backyard is perfect for entertaining. Interior features include brand new paint throughout, interior laundry large kitchen with modern counter tops, cabinets, and recessed lighting. Back to Back fireplace in Formal living and family rooms. Custom tile downstairs. Professionally cleaned carpet upstairs. Jack and Jill bedrooms upstairs share a full bath. Nice size master has large roman tub, separate shower and 2 vanity areas with individual sinks. 3 car garage. Close to shopping, Restaurants freeways and schools. Neighborhood shows excellent pride of ownership. Very desirable location! Sorry, no pets. Contact listing agent, Brad Lindenberg, at 909-938-0709 with any and all questions.