All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 23018 Rio Lobos Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
23018 Rio Lobos Road
Last updated December 19 2019 at 4:43 AM

23018 Rio Lobos Road

23018 Rio Lobos Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

23018 Rio Lobos Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Charming residence nestled in the South Diamond Bar area. With ravishing hardwood flooring throughout, the highly desirable floor plan features 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms. The stunning two story home has a fantastic floor plan that features roomy living room with fireplace and all bedrooms upstairs. A capacious open gourmet Kitchen with bright recess lights, lovely dark cabinets and contrasting light color counter-tops. Alluring private backyard has delightful landscaping perfect for gathering. Award winning schools, parks, restaurants and shopping plazas are nearby for convenience. This is a great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23018 Rio Lobos Road have any available units?
23018 Rio Lobos Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 23018 Rio Lobos Road currently offering any rent specials?
23018 Rio Lobos Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23018 Rio Lobos Road pet-friendly?
No, 23018 Rio Lobos Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 23018 Rio Lobos Road offer parking?
No, 23018 Rio Lobos Road does not offer parking.
Does 23018 Rio Lobos Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23018 Rio Lobos Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23018 Rio Lobos Road have a pool?
No, 23018 Rio Lobos Road does not have a pool.
Does 23018 Rio Lobos Road have accessible units?
No, 23018 Rio Lobos Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23018 Rio Lobos Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 23018 Rio Lobos Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23018 Rio Lobos Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 23018 Rio Lobos Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles