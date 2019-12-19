23018 Rio Lobos Road

Amenities
Charming residence nestled in the South Diamond Bar area. With ravishing hardwood flooring throughout, the highly desirable floor plan features 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms. The stunning two story home has a fantastic floor plan that features roomy living room with fireplace and all bedrooms upstairs. A capacious open gourmet Kitchen with bright recess lights, lovely dark cabinets and contrasting light color counter-tops. Alluring private backyard has delightful landscaping perfect for gathering. Award winning schools, parks, restaurants and shopping plazas are nearby for convenience. This is a great opportunity!