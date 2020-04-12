All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated April 12 2020 at 1:35 AM

22892 Hilton Head Drive

22892 Hilton Head Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22892 Hilton Head Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Diamond Bar Tennis Club Home in quiet gated and guarded community. Lower level remodeled condo. Hardwood floors throughout much of the home. Upgraded lighting including recessed lighting . Granite counter top in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances include gas stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Unit also include microwave oven and Dish washer. Two large bedrooms with two lfull baths. Convenient laundry area by living room Walk-in closet. Large patio door leading to patio. HOA Amenities include pools, spas, and tennis courts. 2 assigned Parking spaces. Close to restaurants, shops and Diamond Bar Golf Course. Easy access to 57 and 60 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22892 Hilton Head Drive have any available units?
22892 Hilton Head Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 22892 Hilton Head Drive have?
Some of 22892 Hilton Head Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22892 Hilton Head Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22892 Hilton Head Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22892 Hilton Head Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22892 Hilton Head Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 22892 Hilton Head Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22892 Hilton Head Drive offers parking.
Does 22892 Hilton Head Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22892 Hilton Head Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22892 Hilton Head Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22892 Hilton Head Drive has a pool.
Does 22892 Hilton Head Drive have accessible units?
No, 22892 Hilton Head Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22892 Hilton Head Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22892 Hilton Head Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22892 Hilton Head Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22892 Hilton Head Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
