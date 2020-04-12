22892 Hilton Head Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Diamond Bar Tennis Club Home in quiet gated and guarded community. Lower level remodeled condo. Hardwood floors throughout much of the home. Upgraded lighting including recessed lighting . Granite counter top in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances include gas stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Unit also include microwave oven and Dish washer. Two large bedrooms with two lfull baths. Convenient laundry area by living room Walk-in closet. Large patio door leading to patio. HOA Amenities include pools, spas, and tennis courts. 2 assigned Parking spaces. Close to restaurants, shops and Diamond Bar Golf Course. Easy access to 57 and 60 Freeway.