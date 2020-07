Amenities

Wonderful two story single family home located in the desirable city of Diamond Bar. This 2,078 square foot house sits on a 6,657 square foot lot and features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, large living room with fireplace, open kitchen that connects to the family room and large master bedroom. All new Laminate wood floor,Very convenient location, only few miles to the Freeway parks, shopping centers, restaurants and prestigious Walnut valley unified school district.