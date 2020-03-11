All apartments in Diamond Bar
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
22801 Chardonnay Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:35 AM

22801 Chardonnay Drive

22801 Chardonnay Dr · No Longer Available
Location

22801 Chardonnay Dr, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Montefino Townhome located in the highly desirable Diamond Bar area. Located in the Walnut Valley School District. Great large unit with the spectacular city light and mountain view. The home lets in a lot of natural lighting, natural sunlight feel to the home. This home has been totally remodeled recently with premium materials and finest craftsmanship. Open floor plans with spacious 3 bedrooms. Custom wood and tile flooring with baseboard throughout the home. Elegant living room with cozy fireplace and dining room with chandelier. The dining room offers a sliding glass door to the patio. Gourmet kitchen with custom granite kitchen countertop, white cabinets, lighting system, stainless steel appliances. Master suite with walk-in closet and balcony which can enjoy the view. Master bathroom with bathtub and separate custom shower room, gorgeous tile work, and vanity and mirrors. The other bathrooms have also been custom upgraded. Home has nice and large private patio area that is good for entertaining guests. 2 car attached garage with cabinets for additional storage space. HOA includes water, trash, insurance, night time patrol, and outside maintenance. Home is close to major Freeways, parks, and shopping center. Also walking distance to Award-Winning Schools. Don't miss this beauty!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22801 Chardonnay Drive have any available units?
22801 Chardonnay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 22801 Chardonnay Drive have?
Some of 22801 Chardonnay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22801 Chardonnay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22801 Chardonnay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22801 Chardonnay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22801 Chardonnay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 22801 Chardonnay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22801 Chardonnay Drive offers parking.
Does 22801 Chardonnay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22801 Chardonnay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22801 Chardonnay Drive have a pool?
No, 22801 Chardonnay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22801 Chardonnay Drive have accessible units?
No, 22801 Chardonnay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22801 Chardonnay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22801 Chardonnay Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22801 Chardonnay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22801 Chardonnay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
