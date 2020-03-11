22801 Chardonnay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Montefino Townhome located in the highly desirable Diamond Bar area. Located in the Walnut Valley School District. Great large unit with the spectacular city light and mountain view. The home lets in a lot of natural lighting, natural sunlight feel to the home. This home has been totally remodeled recently with premium materials and finest craftsmanship. Open floor plans with spacious 3 bedrooms. Custom wood and tile flooring with baseboard throughout the home. Elegant living room with cozy fireplace and dining room with chandelier. The dining room offers a sliding glass door to the patio. Gourmet kitchen with custom granite kitchen countertop, white cabinets, lighting system, stainless steel appliances. Master suite with walk-in closet and balcony which can enjoy the view. Master bathroom with bathtub and separate custom shower room, gorgeous tile work, and vanity and mirrors. The other bathrooms have also been custom upgraded. Home has nice and large private patio area that is good for entertaining guests. 2 car attached garage with cabinets for additional storage space. HOA includes water, trash, insurance, night time patrol, and outside maintenance. Home is close to major Freeways, parks, and shopping center. Also walking distance to Award-Winning Schools. Don't miss this beauty!!