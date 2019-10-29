22635 Dry Creek Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful single story home on a quiet cul-de-sac street, this home features a great floor plan, the living room with the fireplace is very inviting and the spacious family room is open to the kitchen with lots of cabinets and storage. This 3 bedroom and 2 baths has a master bedroom with its own private bathroom and nice size walk in closet. The back yard with a pool and large covered patio is perfect for entertaining, New A/C and heating, interior and exterior has new paint, new like wood floors just installed. Easy access to 60 and 57 freeway, nearby schools, shopping and restaurant also close by is

Mt. SAC and Cal Poly Pomona colleges. landlord will pay of the pool maintenance. This is a must see before its to late!! Pets allowed!