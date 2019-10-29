All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 22635 Dry Creek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
22635 Dry Creek Road
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:15 AM

22635 Dry Creek Road

22635 Dry Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

22635 Dry Creek Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful single story home on a quiet cul-de-sac street, this home features a great floor plan, the living room with the fireplace is very inviting and the spacious family room is open to the kitchen with lots of cabinets and storage. This 3 bedroom and 2 baths has a master bedroom with its own private bathroom and nice size walk in closet. The back yard with a pool and large covered patio is perfect for entertaining, New A/C and heating, interior and exterior has new paint, new like wood floors just installed. Easy access to 60 and 57 freeway, nearby schools, shopping and restaurant also close by is
Mt. SAC and Cal Poly Pomona colleges. landlord will pay of the pool maintenance. This is a must see before its to late!! Pets allowed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22635 Dry Creek Road have any available units?
22635 Dry Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 22635 Dry Creek Road have?
Some of 22635 Dry Creek Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22635 Dry Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
22635 Dry Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22635 Dry Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 22635 Dry Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 22635 Dry Creek Road offer parking?
No, 22635 Dry Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 22635 Dry Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22635 Dry Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22635 Dry Creek Road have a pool?
Yes, 22635 Dry Creek Road has a pool.
Does 22635 Dry Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 22635 Dry Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 22635 Dry Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 22635 Dry Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22635 Dry Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22635 Dry Creek Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles