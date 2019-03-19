22479 Falconburn Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Totally upgraded remodeled single story home with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in great neighborhood. Upgrade with all new quartz counter top, new kitchen cabinets, new tile entrance, new master bathroom shower, new bathroom tub and shower , all new double pane windows and sliding door. new central air and heating system. New interior and exterior paint. New garage roll up door with new motor. Living room with Fireplace, formal dinning area. Family room overlooking kitchen and backyard. Large backyard with mature trees.

Walking distance to schools, Walnut school district. Close to Mt. Sac college. Close to Fwy 57 and 60. .Conveniently located