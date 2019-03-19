All apartments in Diamond Bar
22479 Falconburn Way

22479 Falconburn Wy · No Longer Available
Location

22479 Falconburn Wy, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Totally upgraded remodeled single story home with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in great neighborhood. Upgrade with all new quartz counter top, new kitchen cabinets, new tile entrance, new master bathroom shower, new bathroom tub and shower , all new double pane windows and sliding door. new central air and heating system. New interior and exterior paint. New garage roll up door with new motor. Living room with Fireplace, formal dinning area. Family room overlooking kitchen and backyard. Large backyard with mature trees.
Walking distance to schools, Walnut school district. Close to Mt. Sac college. Close to Fwy 57 and 60. .Conveniently located

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22479 Falconburn Way have any available units?
22479 Falconburn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 22479 Falconburn Way have?
Some of 22479 Falconburn Way's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22479 Falconburn Way currently offering any rent specials?
22479 Falconburn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22479 Falconburn Way pet-friendly?
No, 22479 Falconburn Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 22479 Falconburn Way offer parking?
Yes, 22479 Falconburn Way offers parking.
Does 22479 Falconburn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22479 Falconburn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22479 Falconburn Way have a pool?
No, 22479 Falconburn Way does not have a pool.
Does 22479 Falconburn Way have accessible units?
No, 22479 Falconburn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 22479 Falconburn Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 22479 Falconburn Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22479 Falconburn Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22479 Falconburn Way has units with air conditioning.
