22129 Steeplechase
Last updated March 1 2020 at 9:34 PM

22129 Steeplechase

22129 Steeplechase Lane · No Longer Available
Location

22129 Steeplechase Lane, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A Beautiful Custom Home. Located in the Exclusive 24-hours guard gated "The Country" Estates. This Diamond Bar home offers Gorgeous features such as Designers' Marble and Colored Stone. Hardwood floors. Newer paint with trendy, Plantation Wood Shutters throughout. Upgraded Window and Door. Elegant Living room with Stone fireplace. Formal Dining room. Remodeled Gourmet kitchen has granite counter top and Big center island. Cozy family room. Three fireplaces. Main floor bedroom with updated bathroom. Spacious master bedroom with Balcony. Amazing City lights and Mountain view,. Large back yard for Entertainment. Perfect Condition. Excellent School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22129 Steeplechase have any available units?
22129 Steeplechase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 22129 Steeplechase have?
Some of 22129 Steeplechase's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22129 Steeplechase currently offering any rent specials?
22129 Steeplechase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22129 Steeplechase pet-friendly?
No, 22129 Steeplechase is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 22129 Steeplechase offer parking?
Yes, 22129 Steeplechase offers parking.
Does 22129 Steeplechase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22129 Steeplechase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22129 Steeplechase have a pool?
No, 22129 Steeplechase does not have a pool.
Does 22129 Steeplechase have accessible units?
No, 22129 Steeplechase does not have accessible units.
Does 22129 Steeplechase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22129 Steeplechase has units with dishwashers.
Does 22129 Steeplechase have units with air conditioning?
No, 22129 Steeplechase does not have units with air conditioning.
