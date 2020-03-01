22129 Steeplechase

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A Beautiful Custom Home. Located in the Exclusive 24-hours guard gated "The Country" Estates. This Diamond Bar home offers Gorgeous features such as Designers' Marble and Colored Stone. Hardwood floors. Newer paint with trendy, Plantation Wood Shutters throughout. Upgraded Window and Door. Elegant Living room with Stone fireplace. Formal Dining room. Remodeled Gourmet kitchen has granite counter top and Big center island. Cozy family room. Three fireplaces. Main floor bedroom with updated bathroom. Spacious master bedroom with Balcony. Amazing City lights and Mountain view,. Large back yard for Entertainment. Perfect Condition. Excellent School District.