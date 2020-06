Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED!! This incredible 4 bedroom single lever home comes fully furnished with designer style furniture. When you walk in you will think its a model home. Flag lot with private GATE owned & controlled by residents!!! Lovely VIEW from the back of house of the "Country" and the little valley below. Granite Counter tops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinets. Granite counter tops with new cabinets in guest bath; custom porcelain tiles with new cabinets in master bath. Vaulted ceiling in living room and cozy fireplace. Magnificent polished cement floors in living areas of home (must see to believe)! Stacked stone fireplace & dining area create dramatic effect...Wonderful breeze comes up the hill to cool the home - even on warmest days rarely use the A.C.! (Ceiling fans in Master & Family rooms aid in moving cool breeze throughout. Over 20 different fruit trees surround the home. Lovely patios at front and rear of home - Peace and quiet! This home has everything you need included, just bring your tooth brush!