Diamond Bar, CA
21648 Laurelrim Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21648 Laurelrim Drive

21648 Laurelrim Dr · No Longer Available
Location

21648 Laurelrim Dr, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Walnut Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
carpet
Nicely and well maintained 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths townhome located in the Walnut Valley Unified School District. Newer paint, new carpets and window coverings. Master suite with fireplace and large retreat area. 2 car attached garage with direct access. Large balcony/patio deck located on the second story for your outdoor sitting and a view of the valley. Quiet neighborhood has pool/spa and park and is walking distance to Evergreen Elementary and Diamond Bar High. Close to shopping, public transportation and Freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21648 Laurelrim Drive have any available units?
21648 Laurelrim Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 21648 Laurelrim Drive have?
Some of 21648 Laurelrim Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21648 Laurelrim Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21648 Laurelrim Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21648 Laurelrim Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21648 Laurelrim Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 21648 Laurelrim Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21648 Laurelrim Drive offers parking.
Does 21648 Laurelrim Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21648 Laurelrim Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21648 Laurelrim Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21648 Laurelrim Drive has a pool.
Does 21648 Laurelrim Drive have accessible units?
No, 21648 Laurelrim Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21648 Laurelrim Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21648 Laurelrim Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21648 Laurelrim Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21648 Laurelrim Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
