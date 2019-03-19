21648 Laurelrim Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

Nicely and well maintained 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths townhome located in the Walnut Valley Unified School District. Newer paint, new carpets and window coverings. Master suite with fireplace and large retreat area. 2 car attached garage with direct access. Large balcony/patio deck located on the second story for your outdoor sitting and a view of the valley. Quiet neighborhood has pool/spa and park and is walking distance to Evergreen Elementary and Diamond Bar High. Close to shopping, public transportation and Freeway access.