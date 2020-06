Amenities

Nice single story home with open floor plan. Large living room with fireplace, remodeled kitchen with newer appliances (refrigerator included).

New windows throughout. Property has a 4th room that can be used as a den, office, bonus room, etc. Tenants to pay all utilities and gardening service. Please provide application, credit report & proof of income. Total move in $6500 (First Month + Security Deposit).