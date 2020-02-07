21003 Blossom Way

Amenities

Single-Family detached, in a gated community in South Diamond Bar, the Willow Heights Community. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths. One bedroom downstairs with a full bath. Master suite upstairs. Provide a lot of features: Home Automation by Nexia Home Intelligence. Innovative Sunstreet Energy Solar Program. Recess lights. High Performance Low-E Glass. Tank-less Water Heater. Water Conserving toilets, faucets and shower heads. 210V prewire at garage for electric/hybrid vehicle charging systems. Every room has light fixtures. Stylish granite countertops. Stainless Steel appliances. Dual Pane windows and glass doors. NO maintenance at all for the yards. Enjoy the beautiful tile floor when you do the B-B-Q in the backyard. 2-Bay attached garage. Easy access to the big park nearby. Great School District. Easy freeway access. Close to big shopping centers, malls, banks, and schools. Come to enjoy this state of the art design with the modern technology.