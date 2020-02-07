All apartments in Diamond Bar
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
21003 Blossom Way
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

21003 Blossom Way

21003 Blossom Way · No Longer Available
Location

21003 Blossom Way, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Single-Family detached, in a gated community in South Diamond Bar, the Willow Heights Community. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths. One bedroom downstairs with a full bath. Master suite upstairs. Provide a lot of features: Home Automation by Nexia Home Intelligence. Innovative Sunstreet Energy Solar Program. Recess lights. High Performance Low-E Glass. Tank-less Water Heater. Water Conserving toilets, faucets and shower heads. 210V prewire at garage for electric/hybrid vehicle charging systems. Every room has light fixtures. Stylish granite countertops. Stainless Steel appliances. Dual Pane windows and glass doors. NO maintenance at all for the yards. Enjoy the beautiful tile floor when you do the B-B-Q in the backyard. 2-Bay attached garage. Easy access to the big park nearby. Great School District. Easy freeway access. Close to big shopping centers, malls, banks, and schools. Come to enjoy this state of the art design with the modern technology.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21003 Blossom Way have any available units?
21003 Blossom Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 21003 Blossom Way have?
Some of 21003 Blossom Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21003 Blossom Way currently offering any rent specials?
21003 Blossom Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21003 Blossom Way pet-friendly?
No, 21003 Blossom Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 21003 Blossom Way offer parking?
Yes, 21003 Blossom Way does offer parking.
Does 21003 Blossom Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21003 Blossom Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21003 Blossom Way have a pool?
No, 21003 Blossom Way does not have a pool.
Does 21003 Blossom Way have accessible units?
No, 21003 Blossom Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21003 Blossom Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21003 Blossom Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 21003 Blossom Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 21003 Blossom Way does not have units with air conditioning.
