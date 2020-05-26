20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court tennis court

Beautifully remodeled one story single family home situated in the heart of City Walnut in the Peaceful Hills community by Ronald Reagan Park. Part of the Walnut Unified School District, completely remodeled with 3 bedrooms, living room, breakfast area/dining area, master bedroom, 2 full bathrooms. With features like recess lights, granite counters, open layout, laminate floors, dual pane window, dual pane sliding glass doors, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, under-mount farmers sink, high ceiling throughout, upgraded bathrooms. Walk To Reagan Park W/Tennis & Basketball Courts. It's conveniently located a few minutes from Freeway Entrance and Schools.