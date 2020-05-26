All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E

20831 East Canyon Ridge Lane · (909) 569-2838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

20831 East Canyon Ridge Lane, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1306 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
tennis court
Beautifully remodeled one story single family home situated in the heart of City Walnut in the Peaceful Hills community by Ronald Reagan Park. Part of the Walnut Unified School District, completely remodeled with 3 bedrooms, living room, breakfast area/dining area, master bedroom, 2 full bathrooms. With features like recess lights, granite counters, open layout, laminate floors, dual pane window, dual pane sliding glass doors, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, under-mount farmers sink, high ceiling throughout, upgraded bathrooms. Walk To Reagan Park W/Tennis & Basketball Courts. It's conveniently located a few minutes from Freeway Entrance and Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E have any available units?
20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E have?
Some of 20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E currently offering any rent specials?
20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E pet-friendly?
No, 20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E offer parking?
No, 20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E does not offer parking.
Does 20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E have a pool?
No, 20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E does not have a pool.
Does 20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E have accessible units?
No, 20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E does not have accessible units.
Does 20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E have units with dishwashers?
No, 20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E have units with air conditioning?
No, 20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20831 CANYON RIDGE Lane E?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity