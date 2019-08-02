20755 E Crest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Cozy end unit Condo in the desirable Ridgeline Community. vaulted ceiling,2 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus a loft on the second floor that can be used as an office or 3rd bedroom with plenty of light and character. Laminate wood flooring in Living/Dining area, Fireplace in the Living room, Kitchen is light, bright and airy with lots of cabinets for storage. Nice size dining area off of kitchen, Master suite with two closets & dual vanities, 2 cars side-by-side garage with laundry inside. community pool and spa, the award winning Walnut School District, close to Ronald Regan Park, school, restaurants, market, etc. Move in condition, available NOW,Easy access to the 57/60 Freeway.