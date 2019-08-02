All apartments in Diamond Bar
20755 E Crest Lane
20755 E Crest Lane

20755 East Crest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20755 East Crest Lane, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Cozy end unit Condo in the desirable Ridgeline Community. vaulted ceiling,2 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus a loft on the second floor that can be used as an office or 3rd bedroom with plenty of light and character. Laminate wood flooring in Living/Dining area, Fireplace in the Living room, Kitchen is light, bright and airy with lots of cabinets for storage. Nice size dining area off of kitchen, Master suite with two closets & dual vanities, 2 cars side-by-side garage with laundry inside. community pool and spa, the award winning Walnut School District, close to Ronald Regan Park, school, restaurants, market, etc. Move in condition, available NOW,Easy access to the 57/60 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20755 E Crest Lane have any available units?
20755 E Crest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 20755 E Crest Lane have?
Some of 20755 E Crest Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20755 E Crest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20755 E Crest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20755 E Crest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20755 E Crest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 20755 E Crest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20755 E Crest Lane offers parking.
Does 20755 E Crest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20755 E Crest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20755 E Crest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 20755 E Crest Lane has a pool.
Does 20755 E Crest Lane have accessible units?
No, 20755 E Crest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20755 E Crest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 20755 E Crest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20755 E Crest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20755 E Crest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
