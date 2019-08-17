20402 Calpet Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated

Welcome Home! Upon entering this beautiful Single-Story Home, you will find a lovely family room as well as a living room with plenty of natural lighting. The living room gives easy access to the backyard, and the attached kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops. This home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms all renovated for a more modern atmosphere as well as an individual room for laundry. The backyard’s spacious and unique layout makes it perfect for hosting events and entertainment. This house and its two-car garage is complimented by a grand driveway that accommodates many cars. Situated in the Walnut Unified School District, this home also sits between the cities of Diamond Bar, Rowland Heights, and Walnut. It is located next to the Royal Vista Golf Club and is a short drive to the 60 and 57 freeways, allowing for easy access. Don’t miss this opportunity to find your new home!