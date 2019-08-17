All apartments in Diamond Bar
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
20402 Calpet Drive
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM

20402 Calpet Drive

20402 Calpet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20402 Calpet Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home! Upon entering this beautiful Single-Story Home, you will find a lovely family room as well as a living room with plenty of natural lighting. The living room gives easy access to the backyard, and the attached kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops. This home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms all renovated for a more modern atmosphere as well as an individual room for laundry. The backyard’s spacious and unique layout makes it perfect for hosting events and entertainment. This house and its two-car garage is complimented by a grand driveway that accommodates many cars. Situated in the Walnut Unified School District, this home also sits between the cities of Diamond Bar, Rowland Heights, and Walnut. It is located next to the Royal Vista Golf Club and is a short drive to the 60 and 57 freeways, allowing for easy access. Don’t miss this opportunity to find your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20402 Calpet Drive have any available units?
20402 Calpet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
Is 20402 Calpet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20402 Calpet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20402 Calpet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20402 Calpet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 20402 Calpet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20402 Calpet Drive offers parking.
Does 20402 Calpet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20402 Calpet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20402 Calpet Drive have a pool?
No, 20402 Calpet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20402 Calpet Drive have accessible units?
No, 20402 Calpet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20402 Calpet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20402 Calpet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20402 Calpet Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20402 Calpet Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
