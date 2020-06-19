2025 Morning Canyon Road

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

One-of-a-Kind beautifully remodeled Single-Level Home! 100% Turnkey home, This home has a spacious open Floor Plan with premium upgrades throughout which include Custom Semi-circle Glass Double Entry Doors, Laminate flooring, Ceramic tile, Fireplace in Living Room with a Custom Mantel, 5 channel surround sound speakers, recessed lighting with LED light dimmers, the kitchen has Honey Oak cabinets with Ceramic Tile Countertops, Kitchen Aid Superba appliances, spacious Family Room has Recessed lighting with 6 channel surround sound speakers, Milgard Dual-paned Low-ez high efficiency windows, 4" Custom Wood Shutters throughout, Master bedroom has big walk-in closet with organizers, newer Hi-efficiency 14 Seer Lennox Central Air Conditioner, stunning curb appeal that has been professionally landscaped with extensive herringbone brickwork in grand entrance walkway, back patio area, and planters, newer vinyl gates, located in the Walnut School District and within walking distance to the Elementary and High School.