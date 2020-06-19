All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 2025 Morning Canyon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
2025 Morning Canyon Road
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:16 PM

2025 Morning Canyon Road

2025 Morning Canyon Road · (909) 202-6101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2025 Morning Canyon Road, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One-of-a-Kind beautifully remodeled Single-Level Home! 100% Turnkey home, This home has a spacious open Floor Plan with premium upgrades throughout which include Custom Semi-circle Glass Double Entry Doors, Laminate flooring, Ceramic tile, Fireplace in Living Room with a Custom Mantel, 5 channel surround sound speakers, recessed lighting with LED light dimmers, the kitchen has Honey Oak cabinets with Ceramic Tile Countertops, Kitchen Aid Superba appliances, spacious Family Room has Recessed lighting with 6 channel surround sound speakers, Milgard Dual-paned Low-ez high efficiency windows, 4" Custom Wood Shutters throughout, Master bedroom has big walk-in closet with organizers, newer Hi-efficiency 14 Seer Lennox Central Air Conditioner, stunning curb appeal that has been professionally landscaped with extensive herringbone brickwork in grand entrance walkway, back patio area, and planters, newer vinyl gates, located in the Walnut School District and within walking distance to the Elementary and High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Morning Canyon Road have any available units?
2025 Morning Canyon Road has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2025 Morning Canyon Road have?
Some of 2025 Morning Canyon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Morning Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Morning Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Morning Canyon Road pet-friendly?
No, 2025 Morning Canyon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 2025 Morning Canyon Road offer parking?
No, 2025 Morning Canyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 2025 Morning Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Morning Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Morning Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 2025 Morning Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Morning Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 2025 Morning Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Morning Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 Morning Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2025 Morning Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2025 Morning Canyon Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2025 Morning Canyon Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 2 BedroomsDiamond Bar Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Diamond Bar Cheap PlacesDiamond Bar Dog Friendly Apartments
Diamond Bar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CAEast Los Angeles, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CA
East San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAHesperia, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity