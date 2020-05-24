1720 Derringer Lane

Amenities

garage gym pool playground basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub sauna tennis court

Gated Guarded Elite Community of Diamond Bar's Exclusive "The Country". Enjoy Estate Privacy and Quality of Living within this Privately nestled sits with fantastic panoramic views MUST SEE! Over 5,727 square feet of living space on 2.21 Acres of Land with a spacious 3 car garage. Fabulous bedrooms each bedroom is a suite. Impressive Master Suite with Retreat & Cozy Fireplace the opens to Expansive Canyon Views as well as a Picture Window Capturing the Gorgeous City and Sunset Views. Panoramic Mountain Views Home also includes an office/study, library, entertainment room, & Exercise room. Private driveway curves beautifully in the front of home with a side leading to 3 car garage. Many fantastic amenities, half basketball court, superior landscaping, & unbelievable views along with pool/spa, sauna room, plumbing and gas on site. Buyer to Verify and Satisfy themselves. Easy Access Freeway 60,57,210. Award Winning Walnut School District. The HOA offers its residents many amenities including 24 hour security with continuous vehicle patrols by well-trained guards, lighted tennis courts, clubhouse, swimming pool, children’s playground, walking trails, and a 134 acre untouched wilderness park complete with a natural stream and abundant wildlife.