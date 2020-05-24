All apartments in Diamond Bar
1720 Derringer Lane

1720 Derringer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1720 Derringer Lane, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Gated Guarded Elite Community of Diamond Bar's Exclusive "The Country". Enjoy Estate Privacy and Quality of Living within this Privately nestled sits with fantastic panoramic views MUST SEE! Over 5,727 square feet of living space on 2.21 Acres of Land with a spacious 3 car garage. Fabulous bedrooms each bedroom is a suite. Impressive Master Suite with Retreat & Cozy Fireplace the opens to Expansive Canyon Views as well as a Picture Window Capturing the Gorgeous City and Sunset Views. Panoramic Mountain Views Home also includes an office/study, library, entertainment room, & Exercise room. Private driveway curves beautifully in the front of home with a side leading to 3 car garage. Many fantastic amenities, half basketball court, superior landscaping, & unbelievable views along with pool/spa, sauna room, plumbing and gas on site. Buyer to Verify and Satisfy themselves. Easy Access Freeway 60,57,210. Award Winning Walnut School District. The HOA offers its residents many amenities including 24 hour security with continuous vehicle patrols by well-trained guards, lighted tennis courts, clubhouse, swimming pool, children’s playground, walking trails, and a 134 acre untouched wilderness park complete with a natural stream and abundant wildlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Derringer Lane have any available units?
1720 Derringer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1720 Derringer Lane have?
Some of 1720 Derringer Lane's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Derringer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Derringer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Derringer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Derringer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1720 Derringer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1720 Derringer Lane offers parking.
Does 1720 Derringer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Derringer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Derringer Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1720 Derringer Lane has a pool.
Does 1720 Derringer Lane have accessible units?
No, 1720 Derringer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Derringer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 Derringer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 Derringer Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 Derringer Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

