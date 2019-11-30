1719 Fern Hollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully Upgraded Single Story Home in South Diamond Bar. Walking Distance to Diamond Bar High School. Kitchen with Granite Counter top, Upgraded Cabinets with Pullout Drawers with Self closing mechanism. Baths with Granite Counter Tops. Dual Pane Windows and Sliding door. Central air-conditioning, Tile Flooring in the Kitchen, Family Room and Baths. Family room with Cozy Fireplace. Hardwood Flooring in the Living Room & Formal Dining Room. Inside Laundry Room. 2 Car Garage. Very Spacious and Open Floor Plan.