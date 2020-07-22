All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 1353 Crestmont Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
1353 Crestmont Dr
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

1353 Crestmont Dr

1353 Crestmont Drive · (909) 869-1343 ext. 1343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1353 Crestmont Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1353 Crestmont Dr · Avail. now

$2,895

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1874 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Diamond Bar Charmer - Best Walnut Unified School District. Spacious In the City of Diamond Bar, Built in 1985.Single Family Residence. Newly Remodeled. Two story 1,874 sq. ft. and Lot Size of 18,399 sq. ft. 3 Car Attached Garage. Brand New Dual Pane Windows and Sliding Door. 4 Bedrooms with 2.5 Baths. All the Bedrooms are Upstairs. Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops with New Kitchen Faucet and Sink. New Flooring throughout Living Room/Dining Room/Family Room/Kitchen/All Bedrooms/Hall Ways/Stairs. New Bathroom Vanities. Central AC/Heating System. New Piping Throughout. Covered Patio with Private Backyard. Close to Quail Summit Elementary School, Chaparral Middle School and Diamond Bar High School. Walking Distance to Diamond Bar City Recreation Center and Park, Supermarkets, Banks and Many Restaurants. No Smoking No Pets Allowed. Easy to Access Freeways 60 and 57.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4203360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1353 Crestmont Dr have any available units?
1353 Crestmont Dr has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1353 Crestmont Dr have?
Some of 1353 Crestmont Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1353 Crestmont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1353 Crestmont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 Crestmont Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1353 Crestmont Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1353 Crestmont Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1353 Crestmont Dr offers parking.
Does 1353 Crestmont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1353 Crestmont Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 Crestmont Dr have a pool?
No, 1353 Crestmont Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1353 Crestmont Dr have accessible units?
No, 1353 Crestmont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 Crestmont Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1353 Crestmont Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1353 Crestmont Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1353 Crestmont Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1353 Crestmont Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 2 Bedroom ApartmentsDiamond Bar Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Diamond Bar Cheap ApartmentsDiamond Bar Dog Friendly Apartments
Diamond Bar Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CAEast Los Angeles, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CA
East San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAHesperia, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity