1353 Crestmont Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Diamond Bar Charmer - Best Walnut Unified School District. Spacious In the City of Diamond Bar, Built in 1985.Single Family Residence. Newly Remodeled. Two story 1,874 sq. ft. and Lot Size of 18,399 sq. ft. 3 Car Attached Garage. Brand New Dual Pane Windows and Sliding Door. 4 Bedrooms with 2.5 Baths. All the Bedrooms are Upstairs. Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops with New Kitchen Faucet and Sink. New Flooring throughout Living Room/Dining Room/Family Room/Kitchen/All Bedrooms/Hall Ways/Stairs. New Bathroom Vanities. Central AC/Heating System. New Piping Throughout. Covered Patio with Private Backyard. Close to Quail Summit Elementary School, Chaparral Middle School and Diamond Bar High School. Walking Distance to Diamond Bar City Recreation Center and Park, Supermarkets, Banks and Many Restaurants. No Smoking No Pets Allowed. Easy to Access Freeways 60 and 57.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4203360)