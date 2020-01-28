1326 Diamond Bar Blvd Unit B

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool garage

1326 S DIAMOND BAR BLVD UNIT B DIAMOND BAR 91765 (3 BED / 1.5 BATH) - Charming townhome for rent in the Walnut Valley School District. This property offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1079 living sqft. w/central air and heat. As you approach the unit there is a large gated front patio area and security screen door. Enter into a spacious living area and connected dining area. Just off the kitchen is a one car attached garage with built in storage cabinets. Upstairs you will find all 3 bedrooms and a roof patio that extends over the garage with a great view of the community green belts. The interior has also been freshly repainted. The community offers a swimming pool, playground and lush greenbelts. This property is located off Diamond Bar Blvd and Grand Ave in the City of Diamond Bar.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley

UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities

PET POLICY: No pets allowed



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5480384)