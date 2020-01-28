All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

1326 Diamond Bar Blvd Unit B

1326 Diamond Bar Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1326 Diamond Bar Boulevard, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
1326 S DIAMOND BAR BLVD UNIT B DIAMOND BAR 91765 (3 BED / 1.5 BATH) - Charming townhome for rent in the Walnut Valley School District. This property offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1079 living sqft. w/central air and heat. As you approach the unit there is a large gated front patio area and security screen door. Enter into a spacious living area and connected dining area. Just off the kitchen is a one car attached garage with built in storage cabinets. Upstairs you will find all 3 bedrooms and a roof patio that extends over the garage with a great view of the community green belts. The interior has also been freshly repainted. The community offers a swimming pool, playground and lush greenbelts. This property is located off Diamond Bar Blvd and Grand Ave in the City of Diamond Bar.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley
UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities
PET POLICY: No pets allowed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5480384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 Diamond Bar Blvd Unit B have any available units?
1326 Diamond Bar Blvd Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1326 Diamond Bar Blvd Unit B have?
Some of 1326 Diamond Bar Blvd Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 Diamond Bar Blvd Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1326 Diamond Bar Blvd Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 Diamond Bar Blvd Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1326 Diamond Bar Blvd Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1326 Diamond Bar Blvd Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1326 Diamond Bar Blvd Unit B offers parking.
Does 1326 Diamond Bar Blvd Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 Diamond Bar Blvd Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 Diamond Bar Blvd Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 1326 Diamond Bar Blvd Unit B has a pool.
Does 1326 Diamond Bar Blvd Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1326 Diamond Bar Blvd Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 Diamond Bar Blvd Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1326 Diamond Bar Blvd Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1326 Diamond Bar Blvd Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1326 Diamond Bar Blvd Unit B has units with air conditioning.

