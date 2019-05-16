All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated May 16 2019

1310 Rangeton Drive

1310 Rangeton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Rangeton Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91789
Diamond Bar

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Walnut school district. Very nice location and wonderful neighborhood. Walking distance to the award-winning South Point middle school, supermarket, restaurant, bank, public transportation. New A/C and heater. Very open floor plan. Wood floor downstairs with one bedroom and one bath, on the main floor is the formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room, family room. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertop and recessed lighting. The Master bedroom overlooks the backyard and provides the most amazing view of city light. The bedrooms are generous in size. The beautiful big backyard with a pool that is just perfect for entertaining. The rent includes refrigerator, washer, dryer and some furnitures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

