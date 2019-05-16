1310 Rangeton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Walnut school district. Very nice location and wonderful neighborhood. Walking distance to the award-winning South Point middle school, supermarket, restaurant, bank, public transportation. New A/C and heater. Very open floor plan. Wood floor downstairs with one bedroom and one bath, on the main floor is the formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room, family room. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertop and recessed lighting. The Master bedroom overlooks the backyard and provides the most amazing view of city light. The bedrooms are generous in size. The beautiful big backyard with a pool that is just perfect for entertaining. The rent includes refrigerator, washer, dryer and some furnitures.