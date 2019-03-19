All apartments in Diamond Bar
1225 Porto Grande Unit 2

Location

1225 Porto Grande, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
***A Beautiful Place to Call HOME!*** - This magnificent and amazing town home, has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Wood flooring throughout the main floor and wall to wall carpet on the second floor. Private and oversize patio perfect for entertaining family or guests. Attached car garage with access to your home. This home is bright and airy, with breath-full panoramic views of the Diamond Bar hillside. Appliances included are Gas Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer, everything you need!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Porto Grande Unit 2 have any available units?
1225 Porto Grande Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1225 Porto Grande Unit 2 have?
Some of 1225 Porto Grande Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Porto Grande Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Porto Grande Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Porto Grande Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1225 Porto Grande Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1225 Porto Grande Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Porto Grande Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 1225 Porto Grande Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 Porto Grande Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Porto Grande Unit 2 have a pool?
Yes, 1225 Porto Grande Unit 2 has a pool.
Does 1225 Porto Grande Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1225 Porto Grande Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Porto Grande Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Porto Grande Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 Porto Grande Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 Porto Grande Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
