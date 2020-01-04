All apartments in Diamond Bar
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

1215 Porto Grande #2

1215 Porto Grande · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Porto Grande, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walnut School District!!! Diamond Bar High School, Chaparral Middle School & Maple Hills Elementary School.
This property features three bright and spacious bedrooms with two and a half baths. Upon entering the property you are greeted by a enclosed patio and a private retreat into the side yard. With its large living room and adjoining kitchen you are comforted by the fireplace, high ceilings and new flooring. Located in the serene Montefino community of Diamond Bar. Walking Distance to Target, Banks, Restaurants, Walmart, Starbucks, Post Office and Close to Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Porto Grande #2 have any available units?
1215 Porto Grande #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1215 Porto Grande #2 have?
Some of 1215 Porto Grande #2's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Porto Grande #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Porto Grande #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Porto Grande #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Porto Grande #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1215 Porto Grande #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Porto Grande #2 offers parking.
Does 1215 Porto Grande #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Porto Grande #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Porto Grande #2 have a pool?
No, 1215 Porto Grande #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Porto Grande #2 have accessible units?
No, 1215 Porto Grande #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Porto Grande #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 Porto Grande #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 Porto Grande #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 Porto Grande #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
