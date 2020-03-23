All apartments in Diamond Bar
Find more places like 1012 Golden Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Diamond Bar, CA
/
1012 Golden Springs Drive
Last updated March 23 2020 at 10:32 PM

1012 Golden Springs Drive

1012 Golden Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Diamond Bar
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1012 Golden Springs Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
VERY CLEAN * Great Unit with New Wood Laminate Floors, New Tile in Kitchen and Baths, New Blinds, New Stainless Steel Appliances & New Two Toned Paint, Two Master Bedrooms, Downstairs is Living Room with Fireplace, Dining Area, Kitchen & 1/2 Bath. Private Patio for Outdoor Dining. Upstairs are Two Bedrooms - each with their own bath - and Laundry Area. Two Car Garage with Auto Opener & Workbench. Central Air & Heat. WATER & TRASH INCLUDED. Use of Association Pool, Spa and Tennis Courts. Very, Very Clean! Sorry no pets.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Golden Springs Drive have any available units?
1012 Golden Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 1012 Golden Springs Drive have?
Some of 1012 Golden Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Golden Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Golden Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Golden Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Golden Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 1012 Golden Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Golden Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 1012 Golden Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Golden Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Golden Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1012 Golden Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 1012 Golden Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 1012 Golden Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Golden Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Golden Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Golden Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1012 Golden Springs Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Diamond Bar 1 BedroomsDiamond Bar 2 Bedrooms
Diamond Bar Apartments with BalconyDiamond Bar Cheap Places
Diamond Bar Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles