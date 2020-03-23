1012 Golden Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

VERY CLEAN * Great Unit with New Wood Laminate Floors, New Tile in Kitchen and Baths, New Blinds, New Stainless Steel Appliances & New Two Toned Paint, Two Master Bedrooms, Downstairs is Living Room with Fireplace, Dining Area, Kitchen & 1/2 Bath. Private Patio for Outdoor Dining. Upstairs are Two Bedrooms - each with their own bath - and Laundry Area. Two Car Garage with Auto Opener & Workbench. Central Air & Heat. WATER & TRASH INCLUDED. Use of Association Pool, Spa and Tennis Courts. Very, Very Clean! Sorry no pets.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.