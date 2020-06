Amenities

Sun City Palm Desert - desirable Lanai (2 bedroom 2 bath) turnkey furnished with almost new furniture! SUPER CLEAN with south facing patio. Back patio includes a lovely waterfall and citrus trees! Split floor plan with master on one side and guest bedroom on opposite side. Beautiful tile throughout except for the bedrooms. Lovely eating area, with views to bath patio.King mattress in master bedroom, queen in secondary bedroom. Also includes a great GOLF CART! Looking for 4 month minimum reservation. Available due to cancellation.