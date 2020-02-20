All apartments in Desert Palms
78739 Palm Tree Avenue
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:47 PM

78739 Palm Tree Avenue

78739 Palm Tree Avenue · (760) 636-8527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78739 Palm Tree Avenue, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1664 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Leased Dec 1, 2020-March 31, 2021. Super clean St. Maarten great room model with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus den. South facing backyard with table, chairs and grill for enjoying the prime desert weather. Kitchen island, with sink, pendant lighting and breakfast table, opens to great room with cozy living section and dining area. Guest bedroom down separate hallway from master for ultimate privacy. Master bedroom with king bed, flat screen TV, and bathroom with double vanity, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Guest bedroom with queen bed. Full 2nd bathroom with shower over tub. Den with twin bed/chair, desk and printer. Plantation shutters throughout and tile everywhere except bedrooms. Inside laundry. Home is well stocked for all your vacation needs. Golf cart available with proof of liability insurance. Sun City Palm Desert is nationally renowned active adult community (one tenant must be 55) with golf courses, pools, clubhouses, fitness center, tennis, pickle ball & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78739 Palm Tree Avenue have any available units?
78739 Palm Tree Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78739 Palm Tree Avenue have?
Some of 78739 Palm Tree Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78739 Palm Tree Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
78739 Palm Tree Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78739 Palm Tree Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 78739 Palm Tree Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 78739 Palm Tree Avenue offer parking?
No, 78739 Palm Tree Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 78739 Palm Tree Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78739 Palm Tree Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78739 Palm Tree Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 78739 Palm Tree Avenue has a pool.
Does 78739 Palm Tree Avenue have accessible units?
No, 78739 Palm Tree Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 78739 Palm Tree Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78739 Palm Tree Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 78739 Palm Tree Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 78739 Palm Tree Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
