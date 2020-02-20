78739 Palm Tree Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

Leased Dec 1, 2020-March 31, 2021. Super clean St. Maarten great room model with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus den. South facing backyard with table, chairs and grill for enjoying the prime desert weather. Kitchen island, with sink, pendant lighting and breakfast table, opens to great room with cozy living section and dining area. Guest bedroom down separate hallway from master for ultimate privacy. Master bedroom with king bed, flat screen TV, and bathroom with double vanity, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Guest bedroom with queen bed. Full 2nd bathroom with shower over tub. Den with twin bed/chair, desk and printer. Plantation shutters throughout and tile everywhere except bedrooms. Inside laundry. Home is well stocked for all your vacation needs. Golf cart available with proof of liability insurance. Sun City Palm Desert is nationally renowned active adult community (one tenant must be 55) with golf courses, pools, clubhouses, fitness center, tennis, pickle ball & more!