Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel pool internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool internet access

The perfect house for the discerning couple or single. Highly upgraded and well maintained Pasadena model. Classy furnishings throughout.With porcelain plank tile, stainless appliances and freshly painted. This perfectly placed home with a southern exposure is waiting for you. Hang up your clothes and go use all the facilities that Sun City has to offer. This section of homes also has its own pool. The HOA fees include WIFI and TV with DVR's and HBO and Showtime and are paid by landlord. Golf cart is included with proper insurance.