Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:18 AM

78289 Yucca Blossom Drive

78289 Yucca Blossom Drive · (760) 969-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78289 Yucca Blossom Drive, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Located in Sun City Palm Desert, a 55+ Active Adult Community. This beautiful GREENBELT Christofle is light and bright and offers desirable SOUTHERN backyard exposure for sunshine all winter long on your COVERED PATIO. Situated near the main clubhouse, it's just a hop, skip and a golf cart ride to several resort-style pools/spas, tennis, a state-of-the-art fitness center, craft rooms, the post office and restaurants. This home has a fresh coat of quality interior paint and BRAND NEW CARPETING. You'll enjoy the flow of this home...a spacious living/dining area, a bright kitchen with corian countertops and pass-through, and nicely separated bedrooms. Bay windows offer additional light and space in both kitchen and master bedroom. Available for LONG TERM Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78289 Yucca Blossom Drive have any available units?
78289 Yucca Blossom Drive has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78289 Yucca Blossom Drive have?
Some of 78289 Yucca Blossom Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78289 Yucca Blossom Drive currently offering any rent specials?
78289 Yucca Blossom Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78289 Yucca Blossom Drive pet-friendly?
No, 78289 Yucca Blossom Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 78289 Yucca Blossom Drive offer parking?
No, 78289 Yucca Blossom Drive does not offer parking.
Does 78289 Yucca Blossom Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78289 Yucca Blossom Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78289 Yucca Blossom Drive have a pool?
Yes, 78289 Yucca Blossom Drive has a pool.
Does 78289 Yucca Blossom Drive have accessible units?
No, 78289 Yucca Blossom Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 78289 Yucca Blossom Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 78289 Yucca Blossom Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78289 Yucca Blossom Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 78289 Yucca Blossom Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
