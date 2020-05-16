78289 Yucca Blossom Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool tennis court clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Located in Sun City Palm Desert, a 55+ Active Adult Community. This beautiful GREENBELT Christofle is light and bright and offers desirable SOUTHERN backyard exposure for sunshine all winter long on your COVERED PATIO. Situated near the main clubhouse, it's just a hop, skip and a golf cart ride to several resort-style pools/spas, tennis, a state-of-the-art fitness center, craft rooms, the post office and restaurants. This home has a fresh coat of quality interior paint and BRAND NEW CARPETING. You'll enjoy the flow of this home...a spacious living/dining area, a bright kitchen with corian countertops and pass-through, and nicely separated bedrooms. Bay windows offer additional light and space in both kitchen and master bedroom. Available for LONG TERM Lease.