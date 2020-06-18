All apartments in Desert Palms
Find more places like 37642 Turnberry Isle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Desert Palms, CA
/
37642 Turnberry Isle Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

37642 Turnberry Isle Drive

37642 Turnberry Isle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Desert Palms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

37642 Turnberry Isle Drive, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A Charming St. Martin plan with a Den & Mountain Views! This Home Endorses Tastefully Appointed Interior Spaces which bask in the Natural Light. Enjoy the Freshly Painted home with a Spacious Great Room open to the Chef's Kitchen with Countertop Eating or a more Formal Dining Area just steps away. The Master Suite includes Double Vanities and a Large Walk-in Closet. The East Facing Backyard is an Entertainer's Paradise with Extended Alumawood Patio Cover and Concrete Patio Flooring to Enjoy the Great Desert Sun. A Conveniently located Laundry Room is just off the Kitchen, leading to An Oversized Two Car Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37642 Turnberry Isle Drive have any available units?
37642 Turnberry Isle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Desert Palms, CA.
What amenities does 37642 Turnberry Isle Drive have?
Some of 37642 Turnberry Isle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37642 Turnberry Isle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
37642 Turnberry Isle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37642 Turnberry Isle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 37642 Turnberry Isle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 37642 Turnberry Isle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 37642 Turnberry Isle Drive does offer parking.
Does 37642 Turnberry Isle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37642 Turnberry Isle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37642 Turnberry Isle Drive have a pool?
No, 37642 Turnberry Isle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 37642 Turnberry Isle Drive have accessible units?
No, 37642 Turnberry Isle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 37642 Turnberry Isle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37642 Turnberry Isle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 37642 Turnberry Isle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 37642 Turnberry Isle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Desert Palms 2 BedroomsDesert Palms 3 Bedrooms
Desert Palms Apartments with GymDesert Palms Dog Friendly Apartments
Desert Palms Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CA
Joshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CA
Yucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert