37642 Turnberry Isle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A Charming St. Martin plan with a Den & Mountain Views! This Home Endorses Tastefully Appointed Interior Spaces which bask in the Natural Light. Enjoy the Freshly Painted home with a Spacious Great Room open to the Chef's Kitchen with Countertop Eating or a more Formal Dining Area just steps away. The Master Suite includes Double Vanities and a Large Walk-in Closet. The East Facing Backyard is an Entertainer's Paradise with Extended Alumawood Patio Cover and Concrete Patio Flooring to Enjoy the Great Desert Sun. A Conveniently located Laundry Room is just off the Kitchen, leading to An Oversized Two Car Garage.