Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great room Montego floor plan home with spool in back yard and expanded patio area with alumawood awning plus artificial turf. Enter the very private back yard through French Doors from the dining area. Tile flooring through out except in the 2 bedrooms and den. The guest bedroom is on the opposite of the home from the master bedroom. The master bedroom has a French Door to the rear patio area. The master bathroom has dual sinks and large shower plus a walk in closet. The kitchen has full back splash with gas cook top and breakfast nook. There is a dining room and great room with fireplace. Two car attached garage. Reserved for Jan-Feb-March 2020. Reserved for Jan-Feb-March-April 2021.