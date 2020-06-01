All apartments in Desert Palms
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:53 PM

78312 Vinewood Drive

78312 Vinewood Drive · (760) 835-7843
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78312 Vinewood Drive, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Seasonal rental. Leased for Jan.1, 2021 thru March 31, 2021. Great room Lanai home with tile flooring through out the home. Plantation shutters, four ceiling fans. The great room has views of the north facing back yard with extended patio. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar adjacent to the dining area. Sliding glass door to the back patio from the dining room. The master bedroom has a queen size bed and adjacent bath with a walk in closet. The guest bedroom is on the opposite of the home with a queen size bed.. There is a full bath adjacent to the guest bedroom. Two car garage and golf cart available for an additional amount of $100.00 a month. Local phone service, internet, cable TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78312 Vinewood Drive have any available units?
78312 Vinewood Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78312 Vinewood Drive have?
Some of 78312 Vinewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78312 Vinewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
78312 Vinewood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78312 Vinewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 78312 Vinewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 78312 Vinewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 78312 Vinewood Drive does offer parking.
Does 78312 Vinewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78312 Vinewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78312 Vinewood Drive have a pool?
No, 78312 Vinewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 78312 Vinewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 78312 Vinewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 78312 Vinewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78312 Vinewood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 78312 Vinewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 78312 Vinewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
