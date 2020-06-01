78312 Vinewood Drive

Amenities

Seasonal rental. Leased for Jan.1, 2021 thru March 31, 2021. Great room Lanai home with tile flooring through out the home. Plantation shutters, four ceiling fans. The great room has views of the north facing back yard with extended patio. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar adjacent to the dining area. Sliding glass door to the back patio from the dining room. The master bedroom has a queen size bed and adjacent bath with a walk in closet. The guest bedroom is on the opposite of the home with a queen size bed.. There is a full bath adjacent to the guest bedroom. Two car garage and golf cart available for an additional amount of $100.00 a month. Local phone service, internet, cable TV.