Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bath located in Mountain View DHS - This great rental is located in the beautiful gated community of Mountain View Community located next to Mission Lakes Country Club. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Fresh paint and new carpeting throughout. The kitchen has plenty of storage space and has beautiful granite counter tops. It includes a side by side refrigerator, gas stove and dishwasher. A washer and dryer in included as well in the inside laundry area. There is also an attached 2 stall garage and patio area off the back living room and master bath.



(RLNE3859871)