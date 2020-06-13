All apartments in Desert Hot Springs
68214 Via Domingo
68214 Via Domingo

68214 Via Domingo · No Longer Available
Location

68214 Via Domingo, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
3 Bedroom with Spacious Backyard in Desert Hot Springs! - You don't want to miss this one. Offered as a long term rental, this home has been renovated and updated! Updates include new tile flooring and fresh new paint throughout! This home has 3 Beds and 2 Baths featuring both a tub and walk-in showers. Other features include a detached 2-car garage with laundry hookups inside, spacious patio leading to a vast private backyard. Please not repairs to front porch are to be completed. This home is located close to shopping, restaurants and a quick drive away from everything Coachella Valley has to offer!

Please call Real Property Management at (760) 292-2770 for more information or to schedule an appointment for viewing.

All Applicants Must Have the Following: Minimum Monthly Income of 3 Times the Monthly Rent, No Prior Evictions, Good Rental History, No Bankruptcy Fillings, No Previous Felonies.

*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5590108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68214 Via Domingo have any available units?
68214 Via Domingo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Desert Hot Springs, CA.
What amenities does 68214 Via Domingo have?
Some of 68214 Via Domingo's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68214 Via Domingo currently offering any rent specials?
68214 Via Domingo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68214 Via Domingo pet-friendly?
Yes, 68214 Via Domingo is pet friendly.
Does 68214 Via Domingo offer parking?
Yes, 68214 Via Domingo does offer parking.
Does 68214 Via Domingo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68214 Via Domingo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68214 Via Domingo have a pool?
No, 68214 Via Domingo does not have a pool.
Does 68214 Via Domingo have accessible units?
No, 68214 Via Domingo does not have accessible units.
Does 68214 Via Domingo have units with dishwashers?
No, 68214 Via Domingo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68214 Via Domingo have units with air conditioning?
No, 68214 Via Domingo does not have units with air conditioning.
