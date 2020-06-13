68214 Via Domingo

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom with Spacious Backyard in Desert Hot Springs! - You don't want to miss this one. Offered as a long term rental, this home has been renovated and updated! Updates include new tile flooring and fresh new paint throughout! This home has 3 Beds and 2 Baths featuring both a tub and walk-in showers. Other features include a detached 2-car garage with laundry hookups inside, spacious patio leading to a vast private backyard. Please not repairs to front porch are to be completed. This home is located close to shopping, restaurants and a quick drive away from everything Coachella Valley has to offer!



Please call Real Property Management at (760) 292-2770 for more information or to schedule an appointment for viewing.



All Applicants Must Have the Following: Minimum Monthly Income of 3 Times the Monthly Rent, No Prior Evictions, Good Rental History, No Bankruptcy Fillings, No Previous Felonies.



*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***



No Cats Allowed



