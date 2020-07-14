All apartments in Del Mar
922 Stratford Ct
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

922 Stratford Ct

922 Stratford Court · (760) 809-0011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

922 Stratford Court, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$11,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1586 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
new construction
A diamond in Del Mar Village. AVAIL 8/5-1/15. Fully furnished luxury lifestyle home delivers ocean views with stunning high-end furnishings driven by the finest interior design and epic landscaping. Near new construction coastal contemporary property adorned with Carrera marble counters, Thermador appliances and bi-fold doors opening to an extended living space. Incredible beach living with good vibes throughout. Walk to beach, bluffs, dining, shopping and your choice of local coffee shops. West of 101.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 Stratford Ct have any available units?
922 Stratford Ct has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 922 Stratford Ct have?
Some of 922 Stratford Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 Stratford Ct currently offering any rent specials?
922 Stratford Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 Stratford Ct pet-friendly?
No, 922 Stratford Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Mar.
Does 922 Stratford Ct offer parking?
Yes, 922 Stratford Ct offers parking.
Does 922 Stratford Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 Stratford Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 Stratford Ct have a pool?
No, 922 Stratford Ct does not have a pool.
Does 922 Stratford Ct have accessible units?
No, 922 Stratford Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 922 Stratford Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 Stratford Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 922 Stratford Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 Stratford Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
