922 Stratford Ct

A diamond in Del Mar Village. AVAIL 8/5-1/15. Fully furnished luxury lifestyle home delivers ocean views with stunning high-end furnishings driven by the finest interior design and epic landscaping. Near new construction coastal contemporary property adorned with Carrera marble counters, Thermador appliances and bi-fold doors opening to an extended living space. Incredible beach living with good vibes throughout. Walk to beach, bluffs, dining, shopping and your choice of local coffee shops. West of 101.