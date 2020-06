Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

Available starting August 7th for a long-term lease. For panoramic ocean views all day long, this beautiful tri-level home, nestled on a gentle hill in Del Mar, only one block from the beach and a short walk to the village, is your ticket. The landscaped front courtyard lends privacy and tranquility. On the top level, a spacious breakfast nook or office space, with exceptional ocean views, opens to the living room, consisting of a gas fireplace and view deck access.