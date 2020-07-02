All apartments in Del Mar
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

221 10th Street

221 10th Street · (858) 707-5115
Location

221 10th Street, Del Mar, CA 92014
Del Mar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2274 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Located just one block from the cliff side beach, this twin home features a private front yard/deck with ocean views. The main level of the home features a large living and dining room with rich, wood flooring and open kitchen with breakfast nook. The master suite encompasses the entire top floor with fresh paint, newer carpet, separate sitting/work space and walk-in closet. Master has a small balcony, perfect for watching the sun set. The bottom floor has two additional bedrooms, bath and laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 10th Street have any available units?
221 10th Street has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 221 10th Street have?
Some of 221 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 221 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Del Mar.
Does 221 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 221 10th Street offers parking.
Does 221 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 10th Street have a pool?
No, 221 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 221 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
