221 10th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Located just one block from the cliff side beach, this twin home features a private front yard/deck with ocean views. The main level of the home features a large living and dining room with rich, wood flooring and open kitchen with breakfast nook. The master suite encompasses the entire top floor with fresh paint, newer carpet, separate sitting/work space and walk-in closet. Master has a small balcony, perfect for watching the sun set. The bottom floor has two additional bedrooms, bath and laundry.