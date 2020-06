Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Spectacular panoramic ocean views! This 2 story home has glass windows and doors lining the front of the house on the first story where you can enjoy the beautiful sunsets from the comfort of your living room, kitchen or deck. The 3 bedrooms are downstairs also with ocean views and a patio off master to enjoy the ocean air. Located in the heart of Olde Del Mar this home is walking distance to beach, restaurants and shopping. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Owner provides landscape service.