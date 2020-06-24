Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

5435 West 123rd Place Available 07/01/19 Spacious House in Prime Del Aire w/Huge Bedrms+Updated Kitchen+Yard/Patio+Garage - CALL Jesse @ (650) 863-1422 or email jaust95@gmail.com to schedule a viewing TODAY! Available JUNE 28th for Move in!



Quiet residential street in the awesome neighborhood of Del Aire in Hawthorne offering this 1500 sq.ft. home with 3 large bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. The house is perfect for multi-family or roommates with a separate master suite and bathroom at back of the house, and two large bedrooms and one bathroom at the front of the house, spacious living room, open space kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area overlooking the backyard/patio. New carpeting throughout and tile in common areas. Washer & dryer provided in kitchen/laundry area, tenant to provide own refrigerator, and tenant pays all utilities excluding gardener. Detached garage and ample driveway parking.



Move in ready by June 28th!! Prefer no pets, but owner "MAY" consider 1 or 2 small to medium dogs with higher deposit. 24-month lease at $3,195 per month.



Once viewed in person, please go to our rental list via our website at www.rpmcalcoast.com - all applicants must have a minimum fico score of 650+ and 3x the monthly rent in combined income.



CALL Jesse @ (650) 863-1422 or email jaust95@gmail.com to schedule a viewing TODAY!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4892581)