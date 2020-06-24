All apartments in Del Aire
5435 West 123rd Place
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

5435 West 123rd Place

5435 West 123rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

5435 West 123rd Place, Del Aire, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
5435 West 123rd Place Available 07/01/19 Spacious House in Prime Del Aire w/Huge Bedrms+Updated Kitchen+Yard/Patio+Garage - CALL Jesse @ (650) 863-1422 or email jaust95@gmail.com to schedule a viewing TODAY! Available JUNE 28th for Move in!

Quiet residential street in the awesome neighborhood of Del Aire in Hawthorne offering this 1500 sq.ft. home with 3 large bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. The house is perfect for multi-family or roommates with a separate master suite and bathroom at back of the house, and two large bedrooms and one bathroom at the front of the house, spacious living room, open space kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area overlooking the backyard/patio. New carpeting throughout and tile in common areas. Washer & dryer provided in kitchen/laundry area, tenant to provide own refrigerator, and tenant pays all utilities excluding gardener. Detached garage and ample driveway parking.

Move in ready by June 28th!! Prefer no pets, but owner "MAY" consider 1 or 2 small to medium dogs with higher deposit. 24-month lease at $3,195 per month.

Once viewed in person, please go to our rental list via our website at www.rpmcalcoast.com - all applicants must have a minimum fico score of 650+ and 3x the monthly rent in combined income.

CALL Jesse @ (650) 863-1422 or email jaust95@gmail.com to schedule a viewing TODAY!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4892581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5435 West 123rd Place have any available units?
5435 West 123rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Del Aire, CA.
What amenities does 5435 West 123rd Place have?
Some of 5435 West 123rd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5435 West 123rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
5435 West 123rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5435 West 123rd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5435 West 123rd Place is pet friendly.
Does 5435 West 123rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 5435 West 123rd Place offers parking.
Does 5435 West 123rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5435 West 123rd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5435 West 123rd Place have a pool?
No, 5435 West 123rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 5435 West 123rd Place have accessible units?
No, 5435 West 123rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5435 West 123rd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5435 West 123rd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5435 West 123rd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5435 West 123rd Place does not have units with air conditioning.
